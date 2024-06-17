Federation of International Cricketers' Association rebrands itself as the World Cricketers’ Association

New York, June 17 The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) has said that it will now be known as the World Cricketers' Association (WCA). The decision by the global players’ union to rebrand itself was made following a board meeting and the 25th anniversary celebration in New York, held during the ongoing 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

“There has never been a more important time for players to be collectively represented in their own countries, and at the global level. The vast majority of the best men’s and women’s players in the world are now affiliated with WCA, and irrespective of fragmentation in the game, the players will always be the talent and its biggest asset. The name change to the World Cricketers’ Association reflects our desire to simply state and reflect our role in the game at the global level.”

“In changing our name, we acknowledge all of those who have contributed to and built FICA. Throughout its short history, it has achieved a significant amount for players, their associations, and the game. We reflect on our first 25 years and the legacy of those who have built it, and look to the future of our game and collective player representation within it with optimism,” said WCA CEO Tom Moffat.

Established in 1998, WCA has said it will now award the Tim May Medal, named after the former Australia off-spinner who was the first CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and who went on to become the first full-time CEO of the global body in 2005. The medal will be awarded to the people who have provided outstanding service to the players' association movement in cricket.

Both May and Richard Bevan were announced as the inaugural winners of the award. Bevan was the CEO of the Professional Cricketers' Association, the player union for English cricketers, and a founding member of the WCA, from 2003 to 2007.

“Our new strategy and name change reflect an evolution, not a revolution, and at its core, WCA remains the umbrella federation of domestic players’ associations. Our member players’ associations have always been, and will continue to be, central to our activities and strength, and form the governance backbone of WCA.”

“However, in more simply stating what we are, we are also acknowledging that players are increasingly able to connect with, and benefit from WCA’s work directly in countries where there is no players’ association.”

"On behalf of the current WCA Board, I would like to thank and congratulate Tim May and Richard Bevan in particular, as the first recipients of the Tim May Medal. Every players' association and player in the world owes them a debt of gratitude for their leadership and the foundations they laid,” added WCA Chairman Heath Mills.

