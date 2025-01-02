"Feeling great, it will motivate me to perform better": Sarabjot Singh on getting Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh expressed his feelings after he was selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award. The shooter said that this award would motivate him to perform better in the upcoming events for India.

Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

"I am feeling great and this will motivate me to perform better. Manu Bhaker and I gave our best and won the bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics," Sarabjot Singh told ANI.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been honoured with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

