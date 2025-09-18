Feels special to have country’s faith in me to deliver at big stage, says Pratika Rawal ahead of maiden ODI World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 18 India opener Pratika Rawal delved into her mindset going into her first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. She said that she feels special, realising the fact that the entire country has faith in her and the fans expect her to do well.

She also shed light on her connection with vice-captain and opening partner Smriti Mandhana, and her family’s reaction after receiving a World Cup call-up.

Rawal has settled into the Indian ODI setup well and quickly. Her consistent performances in domestic cricket and her promising outings for India ever since her debut have helped her become a regular for Team India.

The 25-year-old is all set to make her World Cup debut and spoke to JioHotstar about her mental conditioning and outlook heading into the global tournament, saying:

"I do have a mindset. I have visualised it a lot, and visualisation is something that comes from psychology. I have thought deeply about myself, about how I need to progress. Of course, there are team meetings and different strategies, but beyond personal goals, I value team goals more. If I can be an asset to the team, I believe that’s the greatest contribution I can make."

Rawal has established a strong understanding with Mandhana at the top of the order. The duo has already scored 1,028 runs this year while opening in ODIs and will aim to maintain their form as they approach the World Cup starting later this month.

"I think it’s quite easy and quite natural. We don’t have to talk much between innings; she does what she does best, and I do what I do best. There’s an understanding between us that feels natural, not made up. Even off the field, she is an introvert, and so am I, though we’d call ourselves more ambiverts. Because of that, we don’t need to put in extra effort to connect; we already understand each other. On the field, the only focus is on the next ball, and everything else follows step by step. I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me, so it’s always great, especially the way she plays and takes on every ball. It's just so amazing to see," Rawal said while speaking of her tuning with Mandhana.

Rawal also said that she enjoys taking on leadership roles and recalled her experiences as a leader at school. She also mentioned how she perceives responsibilities as a ‘privilege’ and a motivating factor for her to perform well.

"As a kid, I always loved taking up responsibilities and enjoyed being a leader in school. I always wanted to be the class monitor. Even though I wasn’t a front bencher, I used to sit at the back and consistently topped the exams. My teachers were very supportive and never put pressure on me, which allowed me to grow in my own way. From the beginning, I enjoyed leadership roles and taking responsibility. Even now, I see this responsibility as a privilege. It motivates me to become the best version of myself. As a young cricketer who has just started playing for India, it feels special that the whole country has faith in me to deliver at this stage."

Lastly, Rawal revealed her family’s reaction to her World Cup call-up stating: "My mom and dad are not very expressive. They don’t show emotions openly, but I know they feel a lot. When my name was announced at the press conference, I was at home with my brother while my parents were out. I went to my brother’s room and told him, ‘Say congratulations to me.’ He asked why, and I said, ‘I got selected for the World Cup.’ His reaction was just, ‘That’s it? Good for you, yaar.’ Later, I called my mom and told her, and she simply said, ‘It’s a very good thing, very good.’ They play it subtle, but I can feel their pride. Even my coach told me that my mom has had a different smile on her face for days. They may not show it directly, but I know they are very happy."

India are set to host the 2025 edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which commences on September 30.

