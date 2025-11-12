'Felt like God noticed my hard work,' says Shafali on her India callback after Pratika's injury in WC

New Delhi, Nov 12 India opener Shafali Verma has described her return to the national set-up ahead of the semi-final against Australia in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup as one of the most emotional moments of her career coming after spending a year on the sidelines, saying it "felt like god noticed my hard work."

Shafali, who replaced the injured Pratika Rawal just ahead of the semi-final against Australia, made only 10 runs in the clash which India eventually won by five wickets by chasing down a record 339.

But Shafali seized her opportunity with a match-winning performance in the final against South Africa. Opening the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana, she smashed 87 off 78 balls to help India post a formidable 298 and then picked 2-36 with the ball to ensure the hosts’ lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title.

“Getting selected for the semi-final was the happiest moment for me after being out of the team for a year. That time was very tough, but I kept working. When Pratika Rawal got injured and I got called in, I felt like God noticed my hard work. No one wants to replace a teammate due to injury, but I was grateful to get the chance to contribute,” Shafali said on JioStar.

Shafali also reflected on the significance of lifting the ODI World Cup trophy at home and the legacy of the pioneers who paved the way for the sport to flourish in the country, before coming into public limelight.

“When we lifted the trophy at DY Patil Stadium, it felt like all our hard work paid off. The stadium atmosphere gave us extra energy. I want to thank Anjum Didi and all our seniors who kept women’s cricket alive with their passion. We are living the golden era they helped create, and this trophy is as much theirs as it is ours,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor