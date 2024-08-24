Felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi, says Paris Olympics medallist Swapnil Kusale

New Delhi, Aug 24 Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter, Swapnil Kusale expressed his deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, revealing how his phone call filled him with positive energy and motivation.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS on Saturday, Kusale recalled PM's words that he shared just after he won a medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions in Paris earlier this month. Kusale was particularly surprised by PM Modi's attention to detail.

"I felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi. When I received his call, he greeted me in Marathi and I felt very good after listening to him. He knows every athlete and he watches every athlete very closely and takes care of everyone's requirements. I was shocked to know that he observed me during our visit to PM's house before the Games," Kusale told IANS in an exclusive interaction on Saturday.

The rifleman also reflected on his commitment to shooting, drawing a parallel with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni.

"I don't like comparing players, but M.S. Dhoni is a legend. He has made our country proud in cricket," Kusale said. "After securing a job in the Railways, Dhoni focused more on cricket than his job. The same is true for me, I am more inclined towards shooting than my railway job."

Kusale revealed that his passion for shooting goes beyond mere professional commitment. "I can't stay at home on my off days so I go to the shooting range for practice. I like spending time there even if I'm not shooting."

When asked about family support, the shooter praised the support of his parents in fulfilling his dream of pursuing the sport. Kusale lives in Pune alone while his family is settled in Kolhapur city and they have always motivated him to excel in the sport and don't let anything affect his shooting practice.

