FIBA to have more 3x3 events in China next year

Mies, Switzerland, Oct 18 China is one of the most active countries for 3x3 basketball events in 2023 and will have more 3x3 tournaments next year, a top official of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said here.

Ignacio Soriano, the FIBA 3x3 Head of Events and Partnerships, talked to Xinhua at the FIBA Headquarters near Geneva after the 3x3 World Tour in Shanghai, China, which concluded last weekend, promising to put China on the calendar more frequently next year, reports Xinhua.

"China is one of the countries having more activities in the professional level," Soriano said. "We're going to have three (more) World Tours by the end of this year. We had seven challengers, three women's series. So basically, we have been hosting every single different event of the competition network."

The World Tour will move to Chengdu of China this weekend on October 21-22 and the Wuxi stop is scheduled on November 4-5. There is also Hong Kong, China, to host the event, which has 13 stops in 2023, on November 25-26.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament will start on November 1. The qualification simulation is based on the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking, on which China is ranked first in the women's and 3rd in the men's categories.

"We have plans next year to have a super league within China. We have very ambitious plans to keep having the best events of the competition network in China. The plan is to have at least the same number of events next year. We are positive and expect to have more," he added.

3x3 basketball was introduced into the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, where the Chinese national team won the bronze medal in the women's competition. The inaugural 3x3 domestic league in China started in August 2022.

"I think 3x3 is more accessible. Basically, it can be played everywhere. You don't need a license, you don't need to have the court with all the infrastructure," Soriano said. "I would not compare it with 5x5. I think this is two different products. The training is different, the tactic is different, the strength that you need to have for one and the other is different."

"We are already negotiating the World Cup in 2026. We have a specific support presentation plan to execute the events and to remember the experience that not only from sport, but from the sport plus entertainment," he added.

