FICCI TURF 2025 Global Sports Summit kicks off with launch of 'Sporting India Rising' knowledge report

New Delhi [India], November 21 : FICCI TURF 2025, the 15th Global Sports Summit, opened on Friday at Federation House here bringing together leaders from government, sport, industry and diplomacy to chart India's next decade of sporting progress.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee and President, GMR Sports, who highlighted the growing need for collaboration across the sporting ecosystem. This year's theme, 'Indian Sports - Forging the Path to Global Excellence', set the direction for a day focused on global ambition, innovation and collective action, as per a press release.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the release of the FICCI Knowledge Report 'Sporting India Rising' and the India-Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, reflecting the summit's emphasis on strengthening global partnerships. With Australia as the Partner Country, the summit reinforced the growing opportunities in high-performance systems, coaching, sports science, innovation, and long-term talent pathways.

The session also witnessed a special moment as PT Usha was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contributions to Indian sport and for inspiring generations of athletes.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, PT Usha, who is president of the Indian Olympic Association, said: "Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child. Our focus must remain on the athlete: clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength. India is full of young dreamers, and it is our responsibility to ensure their dreams matter. With global partnerships, especially with countries like Australia, and with disciplined governance at every level, we can shape a new generation of champions. This is how athletes rise, and this is how a nation rises through sport."

In his address, Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports, said: "India's sporting progress depends on one principle: an athlete-focused, coach-led ecosystem supported by every stakeholder. Collaboration between the Centre, states, industry and federations is essential, and platforms like FICCI TURF help drive that alignment. With new reforms, stronger grassroots systems, and a push for sports science and technology, we now have a real window of opportunity. Our ambition is clear, by 2036, India must be ready not just to bid for the Olympic Games, but to compete as a top-ten nation. With innovation and collective effort, this is within reach."

Speaking at the inaugural, Sagar said: "TURF has grown from a simple dialogue into a national platform that brings government, industry, global partners, federations, academia and athletes into one room. India is no longer aiming to participate; we are preparing to lead, host and excel on the world stage. Our progress will come from collective effort states investing in systems, industry driving innovation, and global partners like Australia strengthening knowledge and talent exchange. TURF exists to bring these voices together and shape the next decade of India's sporting excellence."

The session was attended by Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India; P. T. Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), H. E. Gopal Bag.

While Tamil Nadu was represented in the inaugural session, the summit will also see participation from officials and experts from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states through various plenary discussionsreinforcing India's multi-state commitment to developing infrastructure, high-performance systems, manufacturing and grassroots sport.

As the inaugural concluded, the summit moved into subsequent sessions, including a Global Vision for Indian Sports, India-Australia Synergies in Sports Development, Catalysing India's Sporting Economy, a masterclass by Deakin University, and panels on fan engagement, sustainable sports IPs and India's next Olympic heroes.

