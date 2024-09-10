FIDE announce partnership for 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

New Delhi [India], September 10 : FIDE (International Chess Federation) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra for the upcoming 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The Olympiad, one of the biggest sporting events globally, will have 196 teams competing in the Open Section and 184 teams in the Women's Section. The 45th Chess Olympiad is notable for having the largest participating teams ever and a record-breaking number of women's teams.

Tech Mahindra announced its association with the 45th Chess Olympiad by FIDE as the General Sponsor, which is set to take place from September 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary

In addition, Tech Mahindra and FIDE have been revolutionising the historic game through various initiatives over the years.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said that they are excited to extend this partnership to the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

"Our association with Tech Mahindra has been instrumental in advancing chess, and we're excited to extend this partnership to the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Tech Mahindra's contributions, from pioneering next-generation digital experiences to launching the Global Chess League, have been vital in the rapid rise of chess over the years. We are looking forward to an exciting tournament, and together, with Tech Mahindra, we're set to take chess to new heights," Dvorkovich was quoted in a release from Chess Olympiad as saying.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "The 44th Olympiad received an incredible response, showcasing India's growing influence in chess. We're delighted to strengthen our partnership with FIDE for the upcoming 45th edition in Budapest. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in the global expansion of chess, and we're committed to furthering its reach worldwide through initiatives like the Global Chess League and the development of next-gen digital fan experiences. Our best wishes to all the teams participating in the Olympiad."

The highly anticipated second season of the Global Chess League is scheduled to take place at Friends House in London from October 3 to 12, 2024. Six franchises - Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings, and American Gambits - have assembled strong squads at the recently held Player Draft in Delhi.

