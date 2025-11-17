FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi draws with Wei Yi QF Game 1; Yakubboev scores sole win

Panaji (Goa), Nov 17 Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi (2773) kept India's flag flying high as he held Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi (2754) to a solid draw in 31 moves in the first classical quarterfinal game of the $2 million FIDE World Cup 2026 at Hotel Resort Rio, Goa, on Monday.

A place in the newly christened Viswanathan Anand Cup final and a coveted spot in the Candidates 2026, scheduled for March in Cyprus, await the winner of this prestigious event.

It goes to the credit of the Andhra boy from Warangal that he drew his game against the dangerous Chinese GM Wei Yi without breaking a sweat. The TATA Steel 2024 champion took the opening battle into a Ruy Lopez Closed system, a position that held no demons for the Indian.

Showing excellent preparation, GM Arjun Erigaisi maintained a time advantage throughout.

A notable highlight was Erigaisi’s exceptional speed of play—he finished the game with more time on his clock than he started with, reflecting both confidence and preparation. The second classical game now becomes a crucial encounter, with Arjun having the advantage of the white pieces.

In the other quarterfinal matches, former US Champion GM Sam Shankland (2654) drew with GM Andrey Esipenko (2693) in 38 moves, while GM Sindarov Javokhir (2721) and GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (2644) split the point after 39 moves. The only decisive result of the day came from Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev (2689), who defeated Germany’s GM Alexander Donchenko (2641).

Earlier, GM Arjun Erigaisi rejected a draw offer from GM Levon Aronian before tightening the noose on his experienced opponent to win with black pieces to advance to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2025.

Having drawn the opening game of Round 5 with white, Arjun pinned Aronian’s king in the h1 corner and forced the two-time World Cup winner to resign after the 38th move as he launched a triple attack with a queen, bishop, and knight.

Results (Quarterfinal Game 1):

Wei Yi drew with Arjun Erigaisi 0.5-0.5

Sam Shankland drew with Andrey Esipenko 0.5-0.5

Sindarov Javokhir drew with Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo 0.5-0.5

Yakubboev Nodirbek beat Donchenko Alexander 1-0

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor