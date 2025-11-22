FIDE World Cup 2025: Both semifinals head to tiebreak after another day of draws

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 : Both the semifinals in the FIDE World Cup 2025 will head to a tiebreak after GM Nodirbek Yakubboev and GM Javokhir Sindarov played out yet another draw, while GM Andrey Esipenko failed to breach the defence of Chinese GM Wei Yei here on Saturday, as per a release from FIDE.

Just like in the first game, Wei Yi once again found himself in time pressure against Esipenko, this time with black pieces. But the Chinese, who is known for his calm demeanour under pressure, pulled himself out of the hole with some precise moves to make the time control.

With very little to play for in terms of a result, Esipenko offered a draw soon after. Though Wei did not take the offer immediately and tried to make inroads with his queen, it was quite clear that no other result was possible, and he decided to sign the peace pact after 37 moves.

In the other semifinal, the second game between Nordirbek and Sindarov went the same way as the first, as both the players were happy to play solid and safe chess till the mandatory 30-move threshold before agreeing to a draw.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Education Jayant Chaudhary visited the FIDE World Cup 2025 and made a ceremonial move during the quarterfinal tiebreak, saying the government was keen that, under the new education policy, sports be integrated into the academic curriculum and not remain an extracurricular activity.

FIDE has already announced 2026 as the Year of Chess in Education, and Chaudhary extended complete support of his ministry to implement any programmes that AICF and FIDE plan in India.

Recently, FIDE and AICF signed an MoU with KIIT University to promote the value of chess in society and education. As part of the agreement, an International Conference on Social Chess and Educational Chess will be held in January 2026 in Bhubaneswar, hosted by KIIT University as part of FIDE's global initiative to explore how chess can foster social inclusion and educational innovation.

