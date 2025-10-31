FIDE World Cup 2025 opens in Goa with trophy named as Viswanathan Anand Cup in a grand opening ceremony

Panaji, Oct 31 The prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 was inaugurated on Friday at a vibrant opening ceremony at which it was announced that the tournament trophy will be named after five-time World Champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The opening ceremony, a celebration of India and Goa’s rich culture — highlighted by a dazzling light and music show portraying the Spirit and Story of Chess, set the stage for the mega event at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on Friday.

The ceremony also witnessed the World Cup trophy renamed as the Viswanathan Anand Cup — a masterpiece forged in brass and gold-plated to last a lifetime. The trophy stands as a testament to passion, precision, and perseverance, values synonymous with India’s first world chess champion and his enduring legacy.

It will serve as a rolling trophy, passed on to future champions of the FIDE World Cup. The tournament, commencing on Saturday (November 1), will feature 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted title and three Candidates 2026 spots.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 was officially declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter read out by AICF President Nitin Narang, in which the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and said, “...As the Chess World Cup returns to the ‘home of chess’, it feels as though the game has come full circle. India’s growing role as a host to major international sporting events continues and augurs well for both India and the world…I declare the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 open!”

The ceremony was also graced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, Minister for Art & Culture, Tribal Welfare, and Sports & Youth Affairs of Goa, Dr. Ramesh Tawadkar, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, AICF President Nitin Narang, and many other dignitaries and top grand masters participating in the tournament were in attendance.

While the dignitaries unveiled the World Cup trophy, GM Divya Deshmukh, the reigning Women’s Chess World Cup winner, performed the draw of colours ceremony to pick the colours players will be starting off in Round 1 with. Since she picked black for No. 1 player, D. Gukesh, all odd-numbered players will begin with black pieces in their matches tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya praised the AICF and the Goa government for hosting the event in India and said, “The last time India hosted the FIDE World Cup, we had less than 10 Grandmasters. Now we have 90, and India holds the Olympiad titles in both Open and Women's categories, and the Women’s World Cup title won by Divya Deshmukh. India has come a long way in these 23 years, and I am confident that hosting this World Cup will only help us produce more champions in the future.”

The colourful ceremony began with a performance from Hormuzd Khambata Dance group, followed by ‘Spirit of Goa’ act by Hema Sardesai and a Quadrant Duo performance before the legendary Usha Uthup signed off the evening with one of her trademark performances.

Addressing the gathering, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said, “Goa is known for its warmth and hospitality, and we are very happy to welcome the world’s best chess players here. The state government is actively promoting sports tourism, and hosting events like the FIDE World Cup would only boost our efforts further.”

Speaking on the occasion, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said, “It is absolutely right that the World Cup is returning to India after 23 years. India is not just the ancient home of chess, but one of the greatest modern powerhouses of chess in the world. I would like to thank the AICF for the great work they have done so far and continue to do, which is exemplified by this event.”

According to the tournament format, the top 50 players have received a bye in the opening round. Turkey’s GM Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus will be the highest-ranked player in the opening round and will take on the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, CM Nagi Abugenda of Libya.

Among the Indians, reigning World Junior Champion Pranav V. will be the highest-rated player in action in Round 1. He will be facing Ala Eddine Boulrens of Algeria. Top seed and World Champion D. Gukesh, second seed Arjun Erigaisi, and last edition's runners-up R. Praggnanandhaa will only be seen in action from November 4.

AICF president Nitin Narang said, “The FIDE World Cup 2025 being held in India provides Indian players a great opportunity to showcase their skills on home turf. Apart from the direct qualifiers, we could also get a wild card for five more Indian players, taking the total Indian participation to 24, the highest in the history of the tournament. It would be the icing on the cake if any of them can lift this coveted Cup on November 26.”

Goa Sports Minister Dr. Ramesh Tawadkar welcomed the players and said, “This is the second time that Goa is hosting a major international chess event in six years. We are committed to developing sports infrastructure and tourism opportunities in the state, and the successful conduct of the 2023 National Games, WTT, and many more such events is just a step in that direction.”

