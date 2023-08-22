FIDE World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa ends first game in draw against Magnus Carlsen 

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 22 : The first game of the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final between Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's World Number one Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves on Tuesday.

Both Grandmasters will continue their play where Magnus will have white pieces in the second classical game on Wednesday.

After defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa reached the final to set up a clash with Carlsen.

Each match comprises two traditional games employing a time control of 90 minutes for the initial 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes added after the 40 moves, and a supplementary 30-second increment starting from Move 1.

If a tie occurs, a playoff occurs on the third day of the round. The tiebreak procedure involves two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is required, two 'slow blitz' games with a time control of 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment per move follow.

