FIDE World Cup: Indian challenge over as Arjun Erigaisi's run ends in quarterfinals

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 : India's challenge in the FIDE World Cup 2025 came to an end on Wednesday after grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi went down against China's GM Wei Yi in the quarterfinal tiebreak here.

Arjun was the only Indian left in the fray at the quarterfinal stage, and after drawing both the classical games, the tiebreak was always going to be a tricky contest.

The 22-year-old from Warangal went for the French defence in the first tiebreak game with black, and it looked like the Indian was in trouble in the middle game. But Wei's error on the 27th move, choosing a relatively safe move, allowed Arjun to mount a comeback and ensured that the match ended in a draw after 66 moves, as per a press release from FIDE.

Arjun, who had lost the quarterfinals tiebreak in the 2023 edition against compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, needed to break Wei's Petrov defence to find a win in the second game with white.

However, the Chinese stuck to his plan and had grabbed a winning advantage by move 28. Knowing it was a fight for survival, Arjun continued to toil, but Wei ultimately ended India's hopes after 79 moves, promoting his C-pawn to a queen and forcing Arjun to resign.

"I am happy and excited that I could beat such a strong structure. In the first game, I had many chances in the middle and endgame, but I could not find a way. In the second game, he wanted to win and played some risky moves, and I realised I had chances to win," said Wei after the match.

In the other tiebreaks, GM Andrey Esipenko defeated GM Sam Shankland in the second stage of the tiebreak to advance to the semifinals. Esipenko and Shankland had won a game each in the first set of rapid games.

But in the second set, Esipenko first defeated Shankland with black and then drove home the advantage to win with white to set up a semifinal clash against Wei Yi. GM Javokhir Sindarov clinched the final semifinal spot after overcoming Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo in the second set of tiebreaks.

