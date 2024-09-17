FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2024: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated for FIH Player of the Year, PR Sreejesh for Goalkeeper of the Year

The Indian men's hockey team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, has been nominated for the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award on Tuesday, September 17, while goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is shortlisted for the Goalkeeper of the Year award. This recognition comes as part of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards for 2023-24.

The list of the nominees was published on the FIH official website and was selected by an expert panel constituted of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations. The selection was based on the match data from all international matches held in 2024, including Test Matches, the FIH Hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before establishing the final list of nominees.

The voting process is still open. National Associations—represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches, fans, players, coaches, officials, and media—can register their vote until 11 October.

The Expert Panel's votes count for 40% of the overall result. Those from National Associations count for a further 20%. The fans and other players (20%) and the media (20%) will make up the remaining 40%.

FIH Player of the Year Award – Nominees:

Women: Gu Bingfeng (CHN), Yibbi Jansen (NED), Nike Lorenz (GER), Stéphanie Vanden Borre (BEL), Xan de Waard (NED)

Men: Thierry Brinkman (NED), Joep de Mol (NED), Hannes Müller (GER), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Zach Wallace (ENG)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award – Nominees:

Women: Cristina Cosentino (ARG), Aisling D’Hooghe (BEL), Nathalie Kubalski (GER), Anne Veenendaal (NED), Ye Jiao (CHN)

Men: Pirmin Blaak (NED), Luis Calzado (ESP), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomás Santiago (ARG), PR Sreejesh (IND)

FIH Rising Star of the Year Award – Nominees:

Women: Claire Colwill (AUS), Zoe Díaz (ARG), Tan Jinzhuang (CHN), Emily White (BEL), Linnea Weidemann (GER)

Men: Bautista Capurro (ARG), Bruno Font (ESP), Sufyan Khan (PAK), Michel Struthoff (GER), Arno Van Dessel (BEL)