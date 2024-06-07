FIM Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda Racing India riders gear up for round 3

Motegi [Japan], June 7 : Following an adrenaline-charged Round 2 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to take on the third round at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan this weekend.

After an impressive performance in the last round of the FIM 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class, the Indian two-wheeler racing team heads into the upcoming round with a total of 10 points, a release said.

In Race 1 of the AP250 class during Round 2 at the Zhuhai International Circuit in China, team rider Kavin Quintal, the talented young gun from Chennai, secured a commendable position, earning a crucial 5 points for the team. Displaying remarkable consistency and finesse amidst the intensity of the race, Kavin Quintal delivered yet another impressive Top 15 finish this season. Meanwhile, his teammate, the promising rookie rider Mohsin P, hailing from Mallapuram, showcased his full potential on the racetrack in China. Race 2 had been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, "The last race was tough, but I'm glad to have finished in the top 15 and contributed points to the team. There is always room for growth, and I eagerly anticipate the upcoming challenge in Japan. Suzuka Circuit holds a special place for me, and I am confident we can achieve better results there. Our rigorous training and the lessons learned from past races will guide us towards delivering better performances on international soil.

Looking forward to the second round, Mohsin Paramban said, "While finishing 20th in China in Round 2 of ARRC wasn't my target in the championship, I recognize that every race serves as a learning experience. My focus is now on enhancing my performance in Round 3 and making a more significant contribution to the team's points tally."

The 27th edition of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing championship, held since 1996. The 2024 season will have six rounds beginning with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit (Thailand) from March 15 to March 17. In April 2024, the Zhuhai International Circuit, China hosted the second leg. The host venue for Round 3 in June 2024 will be held at the Mobility Resort in Motegi, Japan. Rounds 4, 5 and 6 will be held in July, September and December in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, respectively.

