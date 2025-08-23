Final draw for FIFA World Cup 2026 set for December at Kennedy Center

New Delhi, Aug 23 The world will turn its attention to Washington DC on Friday, December 5 2025, as the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 takes place at the iconic Kennedy Center. The event will determine the group-stage matchups for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 2026.

The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, at the White House. The draw marks a major milestone on the road to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Kennedy Center, known as America’s national cultural center and a tribute to President John F. Kennedy, will welcome team officials, ambassadors, media, and fans from the 16 Host Cities. The famed FIFA World Cup Trophy will be on display as qualified nations learn their paths to the final, to be held at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026.

The draw will be broadcast globally. Host nations Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. will be placed in positions A1, B1, and D1 respectively.

Leading up to the tournament, a new FIFA play-off tournament in March 2026 will decide the final two World Cup spots. So far, 13 teams have qualified, including champions Argentina and debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan.

In a first for FIFA, fans from each Host City—11 in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two in Canada—will have the chance to attend the draw through a special lottery offering free admission and VIP experiences.

