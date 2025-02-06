Final Qualifying Stage: Ankur Chadha fires sensational 63 to enjoy halfway lead

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 : Ankur Chadha fired a sensational eight-under 63 to enjoy the halfway lead at a total of 12-under 130 at the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur, according to PGTI press release.

Amateur Anant Singh Ahlawat of Panchkula carded a 64 to be placed second at 11-under 131.

The halfway cut went at three-over 145. Out of a field of 126, the top 88 players including 14 amateurs and 13 foreign players made the cut.

Gurugram-based Ankur Chadha (67-63), who was tied second and one shot off the lead after round one, came up with an outstanding bogey-free round of 63 on Wednesday, to emerge leader by one shot. Ankur, who has been a runner-up on the PGTI, registered six birdies on the front nine and added two more on the back nine.

The 30-year-old Chadha made two chip-ins, drove the par-4 12th green and capitalized on the par-5s during his second round.

"I putted much better today as compared to round one as I fared better in reading the speed of the greens. I was a bit more conservative with my putts from outside 15 feet. A bogey-free round gives me a lot of confidence going ahead. I'm quite familiar with Golmuri since I've played here many times before so that is an added advantage for me. I'll just look to keep doing the same in the next two rounds," Ankur was quoted in PGTI press release.

Anant Singh Ahlawat produced eight birdies and a lone bogey on Wednesday to rise from tied second to sole second place.

Pune's Divyansh Dubey, the first-round leader, shot a 66 to end the second round in third place at 10-under 132.

At the end of round four, the top 32 players (+ties) will earn their full cards for the 2025 PGTI season.

