Fisherman's son Chekka Nagababu shines as Best Raider in Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, aspires to play in PKL

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 : Chekka Nagababu lit up the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 with a record-breaking performance. Representing Vizianagaram Ninjas, the 29-year-old finished as the Best Raider of the tournament, scoring 226 raid points at a strike rate of 71%, as per a release from Yuva Andhra Championship.

He became the first player to cross both 100 and 200 raid points, and the only one to record five consecutive Thunder20s. In the Super 4 stage, he delivered three back-to-back Thunder20s, stamping his dominance on the league. His consistency has now made him a strong contender for selection in the upcoming Telugu Kabaddi League (TKL).

While his team finished second in the championship, Nagababu's individual brilliance stood out as one of the highlights of the season. For a player who entered competitive kabaddi late, his rise has been both remarkable and inspiring.

"The Yuva Kabaddi Series holds profound importance for me because, until now, I have only participated in smaller, local tournaments," said Nagababu, as quoted from a release by Yuva Andhra Championship.

Nagababu comes from the fishing village of Ramannapalem, Machikarlam, where life revolved around the sea. His journey into kabaddi began only in 2019 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he started playing in small village tournaments and bet matches. With guidance from mentors like his school teacher, Telugu Titans coach, and Andhra State Secretary, he transformed his raw game into a competitive skill set. Known for his ankle touches, sharp raids, and kavaru covering skills, he soon earned a place in two Senior Nationals.

Life, however, has not been easy. Nagababu lost his father in 2016, after which his elder brother took on the responsibility of the family. Initially, his brother discouraged him from kabaddi, worried about injuries, but later became his biggest supporter when he saw Nagababu's potential.

His dream now is to reach the Pro Kabaddi League, secure his family's future, and repay his brother's sacrifices.

"I dedicated myself to daily practice, constantly improving. Furthermore, with the crucial support and guidance of my coach, I was able to further enhance my practice sessions, all while maintaining the earnest hope that I would ultimately secure the chance to play in Yuva Kabaddi Series," he said.

"Yuva Kabaddi Series is a good platform that encourages youth and takes them to a higher level. I am delighted to have experienced this series, even just by playing a game," he added.

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 gave him the platform to showcase what he is capable of. His performances not only made him the best raider of the tournament but also marked him as one of the most exciting prospects for the future of kabaddi in Andhra Pradesh and possibly its next star in the Telugu Kabaddi League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor