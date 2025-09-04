FIVB delegation meets MoS Sports Khadse to discuss volleyball development in India

New Delhi [India], September 4 : A high-level delegation from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) met Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, to deliberate on the future of volleyball in India and explore new avenues for collaboration.

The meeting was led by Steve Tutton, FIVB General Sports Director, along with Hitesh Malhotra, Head of FIVB Empowerment and NF Relations, Rohit Rajpal, Chair of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) Steering Committee, and Kunal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The key areas of discussion included talent scouting, extension of training leave for athletes, provision of free coaching resources, and women's empowerment in volleyball. The FIVB delegation also stressed on increasing investments in Asia to raise competitiveness of Indian athletes. It highlighted the potential of Beach Volleyball as a driver of sports tourism, in alignment with the Khelo Bharat Niti, the Union Sports Ministry said.

The prospects of organising the Khelo India Beach Games and leveraging India's prominent tourist destinations as venues for international tournaments were also explored.

The dialogue marked an important step in positioning volleyball as a sport of growing significance in India and integrating it with the broader vision of making India a leading sporting nation by 2047.

