FIVB joins hands with Prime Volleyball League to commit to growth of Indian Volleyball

Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) General Director Fabio Azevedo promised to maintain a long-term partnership with the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) ahead of the final.

Volleyball fans all across the globe witnessed the thrilling finale of the second season of the PVL between Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes here in Kochi.

Ahead of the start of the PVL final, the FIVB General Director said that the federation is delighted to partner with PVL to help volleyball grow in India.

"The exciting new format at the Prime Volleyball League is being watched all over the world. We are delighted that India will be hosting the Volleyball World Cup Championships two years in a row because we have seen the level of talent in India is spectacular. We are excited to see the best clubs of men's volleyball deliver incredible athlete performances and India be a part of the thrilling volleyball action," Fabio Azevedo said in the press conference.

"We are delighted to partner with the Prime Volleyball League in promoting our beloved sport and we are confident the sport will grow further in the years to come. I can share with you that the world is watching the league and appreciating the league. To help the system, We at FIVB want to invest in India's national team. Our dream is to see India playing the next World Championships and the next Olympics," he added.

With the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) being streamed live on the Volleyball World, the Indian volleyball stars had the opportunity for the first time to showcase their talent all over the world.

"We have seen a tremendous response to the Prime Volleyball League on the platform and we are confident the exciting 15-point format with super serves and super points will capture the imagination of the volleyball audience all over the world," said Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor.

As per the organisers, the PVL tournament has been a massive success in terms of viewership and engaging volleyball fans around the globe.

( With inputs from ANI )

