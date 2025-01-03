Five railways athletes to receive Arjuna Awards for 2024

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), has contributed immensely to promoting sports across the Country since 1928. The modest beginning of promoting Hockey, Athletics and Tennis, now RSPB has become an important organization in the promotion of Sports in the country and presently has 29 Game Disciplines- 18 individual games & 11 team games. RSPB is affiliated with 28 National Sports Federations and also affiliated with USIC (World Railways Sports Association).

Indian Railways have supported a sizeable number of sportspersons by ensuring security through jobs. As of date, more than 9000 sportspersons are on a roll of Indian Railways in 29 game disciplines of whom about 3000 are active sportspersons. The performances of IR sportspersons in international prestigious events have been outstanding.

National Sports Awards for the year 2024 have been announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. It is a matter of pride that out of 32 players, who have been awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award, five players are from Indian Railways. These players are:

1. Jyothi Yarraji, SCR (Athletics-100 m hurdles)

2. Annu Rani, PLW (Athletics-Javelin Throw)

3. Salima Tete, SER (Hockey)

4. Swapnil Suresh Kusale, CR (Shooting-50 m 3P)

5. Aman, NR (Wrestling-57 kg Freestyle)

With these 5 Arjuna Awards, there are a total of 183 Arjuna, 28 Padma Shri, 12 Dhyan Chand, 13 Dronacharya and 9 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees in the basket of Indian Railways, which in itself is the largest number of such awardees for any single organization in India. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

Indian Railways congratulates these gems and wishes them a very bright career ahead.

