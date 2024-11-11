Flamengo secure fifth Copa do Brasil trophy

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 11 Ecuador international winger Gonzalo Plata scored late as Flamengo clinched its fifth Copa do Brasil title with a 1-0 away win over Atletico Mineiro.

The result at Arena MRV handed the Rio de Janeiro giant a 4-1 victory on aggregate, following its 3-1 win in last week's first leg in Rio de Janeiro.

In the opening minutes, Arrascaeta set up Gerson, whose shot forced a sharp save from Everson. The match then leveled out with both teams battling in midfield. At 13', Hulk’s powerful free kick was saved by Rossi in two attempts. Shortly after, Michael fed Gabi, but Lyanco deflected his dangerous shot.

Before the 20th minute, Hulk unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Rossi made a superb save. Soon after, Everton Araujo tried from distance, but Everson pushed it out for a corner. At 36', Arrascaeta was fouled by Lyanco, who received a yellow for stopping the counterattack. Atlético-MG had late chances with aerial balls, but Flamengo’s defense held firm to keep it level at halftime.

After the break, the game became more competitive in the midfield, with both teams trying to control possession better. At 7', Rossi took a quick goal kick, found Bruno Henrique at speed, who finished for yet another save by Everson. Unlike the beginning of the second half, Atletico-MG started to put more pressure on Flamengo, mainly with aerial plays, which created more danger for the Mais Querido's goal.

Flamengo came close to scoring with a play by Bruno Henrique, who beat Atletico's defense at speed and tried to lob the ball, but Everson managed to deflect it for a corner. A few minutes later, Flamengo missed two great opportunities in well-planned plays on the right flank. In a quick attack, Bruno Henrique passed to Plata, who found Alex Sandro in the area. The full-back then took a shot, but forced another great save from Everson.

After an opportunity wasted by Alan Kardec, Bruno Henrique made a beautiful pass to Plata. The striker dribbled past Atlético's defense and scored goal with a lob.

"It's a wonderful feeling," said Filipe Luis, who replaced former Brazil head coach Tite as Flamengo's manager on October 1.

"I have to mention Tite, who did an excellent job, and [those] who appointed me because they gave me a team that is a machine. It's the best squad in South America and one that can compete with some teams in Europe."

Flamengo's previous Copa do Brasil triumphs came in 1990, 2006, 2013 and 2022.

