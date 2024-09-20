Flick stays positive after Barca's Champions League defeat to Monaco

Monaco, Sep 20 Barcelona coach Hansi Flick remained optimistic despite suffering his first defeat in charge of the Catalan giants, a 2-1 loss to Monaco in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

The match was turned on its head when Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was sent off after just 11 minutes, allowing Monaco to seize control and secure the win through goals from Maghnes Akliouche and George Ilenikhena.

Despite the early setback, Flick praised his team’s effort and encouraged them to stay focused on the challenges ahead. "With Eric’s red card, the game changed totally, but I can see the positives. We tried to defend as a team and attack as a team. We had chances, but they deserved to win," he said in the post-match press conference.

"I told the team to lift their heads up because they’re disappointed. But we have to focus on Sunday’s game. It’s time to recover, and I’m hopeful the players will be back with a lot of energy," he added.

The loss brought back unwelcome memories of Barcelona’s Champions League exit last season, when they crashed out in the quarter-finals after a heavy defeat to Paris St. Germain, which also saw them reduced to 10 men following a red card for Ronald Araujo.

"Today’s red card after just 11 minutes changed our match plan, and we have to accept that. These things happen in football. We are strong enough to play a good Champions League campaign. We have seven matches ahead, and I think we will win many of them," said Flick.

Barcelona’s next European challenge sees them hosting Young Boys in the second group-stage fixture, as Flick looks to bounce back and guide his side to success in a competition they last won in 2015.

