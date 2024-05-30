Flick wants to repeat successful Bayern times at Barcelona

Berlin, May 30 August 14, 2020, remains etched in the history of Catalan football. That evening, Bayern Munich dismantled Barcelona 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, a traumatic experience for FC Barcelona.

Fast forward four years, the man who led Bayern to that victory, Hansi Flick, has signed a contract with the Spanish giants, valid until 2026. The 59-year-old addressed Barcelona fans in Catalan on the club's social media channels, asking for their support. "Culers, that's our moment. Forza Barca," said the former German national coach, succeeding Barca icon Xavi.

In 2020, Flick reached the pinnacle of his coaching career, winning six titles with Bayern, a feat only matched by Pep Guardiola with Barcelona in 2009. Flick's tenure at Bayern, although brief at 18 months, was highly successful, yielding seven titles, including the Champions League and two national championships, reports Xinhua.

Flick's coaching highlights also include winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup as Joachim Loew's assistant, where he significantly influenced the German team's success. However, his time as Germany's head coach from 2021 to 2023 was tumultuous, marked by a group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, leading to his dismissal - the first in the national team's history.

Flick earned a reputation as a player-catcher, maintaining close relationships with his players and fostering a strong team spirit despite internal club disagreements. In 2020, he was named Europe's Coach of the Year.

Flick becomes the third German to coach Barcelona, following Hennes Weisweiler (1975/76) and Udo Lattek (1981-1983). Despite not speaking Spanish, Flick, a four-time German champion as a player, will rely on a translator's support.

At Barcelona, Flick will reunite with familiar faces such as goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, German national team captain Ilkay Gundogan, and former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.

Flick expressed optimism, "The club's game approach and mine fit perfectly together. We talk about pressing and attacking football. I won several titles with Bayern, and I want to continue that with Barca."

Aside from a brief stint as assistant coach at RB Salzburg in Austria, this is Flick's first job abroad. "I am hungry for success," he said, expressing pride in coaching a club like Barcelona, "as I feel everyone's passion for this special club."

Expectations are high, with the goal of returning to national and international glory despite the club's reported financial challenges. Flick is also expected to integrate talents developed in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor