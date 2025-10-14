Florida to host Mayor’s New World T20 from November 5 to 16

Florida, Oct 14 Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League, the electrifying new cricketing spectacle in the USA, will be held at Broward County Stadium Lauderhill, Florida from November 5 to 16.

Cricket fans in the USA and across the world can mark their calendars as the organisers of the league has announced its official venue and dates. Moreover, Wise Energy Group has come on board as the title sponsor of the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League.

As a brand committed to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Wise Energy Group’s association with the league reflects its vision to empower global initiatives that inspire and unite people.

The Mayor’s New World T20 will see Chicago Raiders, New York Cavaliers, Florida Hurricanes and California Steelers competing in the mega event.

The Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League will witness 60 dynamic players, including international cricketers, USA National Team stars, and emerging local talent from the country. With representation from cricketing powerhouses such as India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA, players will compete as part of four franchises.

Speaking about the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League and the venue announcement, Founder of the League, Brijesh Mathur said, "We are thrilled to bring the Mayor’s New World T20 in Florida. The venue offers world-class infrastructure and a perfect setting for players and fans. November will be a true festival of cricket in USA."

"The Mayor’s New World T20 is also an opportunity to unearth local talent and give them the invaluable experience of sharing the field with world-class players," he added.

Organised by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc., the Mayor’s New World T20's goal is to provide a platform that fosters the growth of cricket in the region and brings the sport to new audiences.

Played in the fast-paced 20-over format, each match will deliver 180 minutes of pure cricketing action, packed with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments for fans across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor