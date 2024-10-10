Focus on foreigners as 2nd edition of Race Across India 2024 is flagged off

Srinagar (J&K), Oct 10 The spotlight was on nine international participants when the second edition of the much-anticipated Race Across India, an ultra-cycling race, was flagged off from Srinagar on Thursday. Considered India's and Asia's longest cycling race, the Race Across India will conclude at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 3758 km and traversing through 12 states.

Personnel of the Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force along with personnel from Maharashtra Police Force Commando One are taking part in the race, organised by senior rider Dr. Amit Samarth from Nagpur.

Practising doctors and visually impaired children will also take part in the race. All finishers will automatically qualify to participate in the Race Across America.

The race is recognized by the World Ultracycling Association (WUCA) and serves as a Race Across America (RAAM) Qualifier Event (RQ).

