Focus on young talent alone will help Indian wrestlers overcome WFI mess

New Delhi, Dec 29 Wrestlers protesting, veterans giving up on the sport, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) getting suspended -- were something that shouldn't have happened in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This unforeseen challenge has placed Indian grapplers at a crucial juncture, raising concerns about their preparation and focus on the global stage.

On December 24, the Sports Ministry suspended the WFI, just three days following its elections after wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia protested and claimed that the newly-elected WFI President, Sanjay Singh, is a close aide of previous chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The aftermath saw Bajrang Punia returning his Padma Shri as a symbolic protest, while Sakshi Malik, emotionally overwhelmed, announced her retirement from the sport.

The sport, which has long been a source of national pride, is facing internal strife that raises questions about the athletes' preparation and focus on the global stage.

As the wrestling community grapples with internal challenges, the focus now turns to the resilience and determination of Indian wrestlers. The question looming large is whether they can overcome the distractions, rally together, and channel their energy towards Olympic glory in 2024.

India, with seven Olympic wrestling medals to their credit, stand second only to hockey in this regard. Active wrestlers like Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik have been instrumental in the Games.

However, the current turmoil has prompted a broader conversation about the need for structural reforms and transparency. And to cater to that, a three-member ad-hoc committee has been formed. The aim is to ensure the seamless functioning of the WFI and remove the "governance gap".

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recently become aware that the recently-appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by the IOC, and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee. This not only highlights a governance gap within the Federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms," an official letter from IOA stated.

For the Indian wrestlers eyeing the 2024 Paris Olympics, challenging times lie ahead. However, if the upcoming months are strategically invested in the betterment of the WFI, there is a possibility that this period of uncertainty could pave the way for a more robust and accountable sports administration in India.

Speaking to IANS, a former wrestler said that this sport has been providing medals for India in Olympics consistently (bronze in 2008 Beijing, silver and bronze in 2012 London, bronze in 2016 Rio and silver and bronze in 2020 Tokyo), but it will be difficult to win any in Paris 2024 considering the current mess.

Another senior wrestler said the new pool of talent like Antim Panghal can make the difference if given opportunity well on time.

"As the countdown to the Olympics begins, the journey for medal glory remains uncertain. However, there is a glimmer of hope amid the federation mess, only if the wrestlers are able to overcome and come out with flying colours," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor