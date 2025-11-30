Focused India ready to kick off FIH Jr Women’s World Cup campaign against Namibia

Santiago, Nov 30 The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is prepared to start its journey at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup Santiago 2025, beginning on December 1 at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, in Chile.

India, under Captain Jyoti Singh, will play Namibia in their first match. The teams haven't recently faced each other in FIH events, making this an exciting opener as India aims to overcome initial nerves in this prestigious global tournament.

The team reached Santiago a week early to acclimatise and finalise their preparations before the competition. This edition is historic because it is the first time the tournament includes 24 teams, expanding from the previous 16-team format used until 2023.

Speaking about the team’s readiness, Captain Jyoti Singh said, "We arrived a week early to begin our preparations. The team has adjusted well to the local conditions, and the morale is high. Our first match is against Namibia, and we want to build momentum from the very start.

"The group has been training with great intensity, and every player is eager to execute the plans we’ve worked on. We are fully focused on taking it one match at a time and delivering our best hockey throughout the tournament.”

The 24-team format has been split into six pools. Pool A includes hosts Chile, along with Japan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. Pool B features Argentina, Belgium, Wales, and Zimbabwe. Pool C is made up of Germany, India, Ireland, and Namibia. Pool D groups Austria, China, England, and South Africa. Pool E comprises Australia, Canada, Scotland, and Spain. Lastly, Pool F contains New Zealand, South Korea, the USA, and Uruguay.

India will play Germany on Wednesday, 3 December, and then face Ireland on Friday, 5 December, in their last pool-stage matches.

This will be India’s seventh appearance at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup. Their best result was in 2013, when they defeated England in a tense penalty shootout to win the bronze medal.

