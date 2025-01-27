Focusing on T20 cricket lets me take my game to next level: James Vince

New Delhi, Jan 27 James Vince, the seasoned English batter, has been one of the most reliable names in franchise cricket. Having accumulated over 11,000 runs in T20 matches worldwide, his career is a testament to his adaptability and class. Yet, his recent move from England to Dubai, stepping down from his captaincy role at Hampshire due to family reasons, has marked a significant turning point in his life and career.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Vince opened up about his move, the evolving cricket landscape, and his thoughts on England’s current challenges.

For Vince, the decision to relocate to Dubai was not just professional but deeply personal. "I’ve missed playing red-ball cricket," Vince told IANS. "But I’ve played quite a lot over the past 15 years, so it’s not like I’ve missed out entirely."

Vince’s family had faced unexplained attacks on their home in Hampshire, which pushed him to prioritize their safety. "Moving to Dubai has been challenging but necessary. It allows me to focus on franchise cricket while ensuring my family feels secure," he shared.

Dubai also offers a more stable base for Vince’s franchise commitments. "The transition from red-ball to franchise cricket hasn’t been too difficult," Vince said. "It gives me more time to train specifically for T20 cricket. Previously, switching between formats didn’t leave much time to practice. Now, I can focus entirely on white-ball cricket and take my game to the next level."

Having represented teams in the IPL, PSL, BBL, and now the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 for the last three seasons, Vince has seen firsthand the rise of franchise cricket. "The landscape of cricket has changed dramatically over the last five or six years," he noted. "There’s much more white-ball cricket and franchise tournaments being played year-round."

When asked about the future of Test cricket, Vince was contemplative. "I don’t think anyone really knows the answer. The landscape of cricket has changed dramatically over the last five or six years with much more white-ball cricket and franchise tournaments being played year-round. "There is still Test series that people look forward to, but there’s also a lot of good white-ball cricket being played. People who grew up watching Test cricket still take a keen interest in it, but for younger players starting their careers, they’ve probably grown up watching more white-ball cricket alongside Test cricket.

"I think there will always be big Test series that fans want to see. However, the frequency of such series and the number of countries playing Test cricket might change. It will be interesting to see how things develop over the next five to ten years."

Vince’s time with the Gulf Giants has been rewarding. "Yeah, it's obviously my third season with the Giants. It’s a really good franchise. I think the owners and the staff here have been very welcoming and supportive of the team, which is nice. It gives us the freedom to go out and try our best on the pitch. That support has been consistent over the last couple of years and continues this year as well."

As a seasoned captain, Vince shared insights into balancing leadership with performance. "I don’t think captaincy adds pressure. If anything, it gives you more responsibility, which can be beneficial. It takes the focus off your own game, which can be a positive distraction." He acknowledged the collective leadership within the Gulf Giants. "We have players who are captains elsewhere, and their experience is invaluable. It’s fun collaborating with them to get the team functioning at its best."

Vince also addressed the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) No-Objection Certificate (NOC) policy, which has sparked debates. He believes the policy could inadvertently drive more players toward franchise cricket.

"As I’ve said before, I’m not part of those internal discussions, so I don’t fully understand why that decision was made. It seems unfair to allow players to play in one competition but not another when they’re played at the same time. From a player’s perspective, it doesn’t make much sense. If you’re missing domestic cricket to play in the IPL, it’s the same as missing it to play in the PSL.

"Without knowing all the details, it just seems like players should have the opportunity to participate in either league. Hopefully, this is something that can be addressed in the future," he said.

Shifting focus to England’s ongoing campaigns, Vince shared his perspective on their struggles in spin-friendly conditions during the T20I series against India. "T20 cricket is unpredictable, and playing against a strong Indian side is always challenging. However, England has experienced players who can adapt and bounce back."

Looking ahead to the Test series against India, Vince expressed confidence in stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. "English conditions can be tricky, but players of their calibre often find ways to succeed. If they’re motivated, they’ll overcome their rough patches."

At 33, Vince remains optimistic about his career. "Seeing youngsters with innovative shots is exciting. It motivates me to keep improving. I hope to play for a few more years, focusing on white-ball cricket and contributing to the teams I represent."

His vast experience across leagues—from the IPL and PSL to the BBL and ILT20—makes Vince a valuable asset. "Playing over 300 T20 matches has taught me a lot about the game and myself," he said. "I’m looking forward to helping the Gulf Giants and other teams achieve success."

