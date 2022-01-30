Focussing on players physical fitness ahead of Prime Volleyball League: Ahmedabad Defenders' coaches

New Delhi, Jan 30 With just a week away from the Prime Volleyball League, the players and coaches of each of the seven franchises are carrying out their training sessions in full swing.

The Ahmedabad Defenders' head coaches Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan and Sajad Hussain Malik expressed that they are focussing on improving the physical fitness of the players and honing their techniques ahead of the tournament, which begins on February 5 in Hyderabad.

"Our preparations for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League are going really well. We are conducting sessions from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a rest day for the players. We are mostly focusing on the physical fitness of the players to ensure that the players are injury-free during the competition. We have a good mix of players; both experience and youth in our team, we're happy with the composition," said Dakshinamoorthy, who has over 35 years of coaching experience.

Malik, who has sixteen years of coaching experience, said that the coaching staff is expecting great results from the Ahmedabad Defenders.

"With the experience of Dakshinamoorthy sir and myself, we have devised a high-level training programme for our players. We have a good team combination. We are expecting great results from the team in the Prime Volleyball League. We are not leaving any stone unturned in our preparations. We are working on players' technique and making them tactically sound."

Speaking about the contribution of the international players to the Ahmedabad Defenders team, Malik said, "The international players' contribution will be amazing. We have been competing with Asian countries at the international level, but the RuPay Prime Volleyball League is inviting the best players from all over the world. Our Indian players will be exposed to the international players standard and we can also learn new tactics from them as well."

Dakshinamoorthy thanked the organisers and the franchise owners for their contribution to the growth of volleyball in India.

"The Prime Volleyball League is a golden opportunity for our Indian players to play with international players and learn how to excel at the international level. I thank the organisers of the tournament and the owners of the franchises for their contribution in the promotion of Indian volleyball. This tournament is a very good platform for our players."

The League will feature a total of 24 matches.

