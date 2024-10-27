"Followed my heart, and it brought me to the race track": Humaira Mushtaq, Jammu and Kashmir's trailblazing female racer

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Humaira Mushtaq is the first and only female professional car racer from Jammu and Kashmir, breaking stereotypes and records. Born with a passion for speed, she began racing go-karts at the age of four and moved on to Rotax karting by six. Her talent and dedication eventually led her to compete in single-seaters, touring cars, GT, and F2/F3 cars.

"Following my heart brought me to the race track. Racing, cars, and automobiles have always fascinated me. It was a passion I carried since childhood," she told ANI.

"My career actually started when I was four. Racing came naturally to me. As a child, I was always fascinated by cars. My dad noticed this early on and encouraged ithe gave me my first toy car at three, which sparked it all. I always played with boys because they had cars, and I never enjoyed dolls. Noticing this, my dad got me a custom-made go-kart when I was four. I travelled abroad a lot, and my father built a track for me at home where I practised. Eventually, we needed a larger space as I grew. Although my parents were doctors and not racers, my dad had a passion for motorsports. By five, I was competing, often as the only girl racing with boys. I did it for the love of the sport, not just for competition," said Humaira, who cites Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton as inspirations.

Humaira's achievements transcend national boundaries. She made history as India's first female representative at the prestigious British Endurance Racing Championship. Competing against male drivers from around the world, she scored points and earned praise from the British media.

"I want to represent India internationally and elevate our standing in motorsports. There's a lot of potential here. I want to win for India and hold the Tiranga high across the world. I believe in equality, and I know men and women are equally capable," she said.

"I have races scheduled in London, Spain, and Dubai in the upcoming season," she added.

Defying conservative norms, Humaira faced considerable resistance to pursue her dreams. Coming from a conservative Muslim family where even women driving on regular roads was discouraged, she challenged societal expectations. As the only woman competing in racing events, her resilience and determination serve as a powerful inspiration, paving the way for future generations and proving that passion and hard work make anything possible.

"Of course, it's challenging as a woman, from just expressing a desire to race to actually reaching the track. People are often uncomfortable with the idea of women racing. When I started, my male coach warned me that I might not always be taken seriously. But now people recognise methey've seen me drive. Perspectives have changed, both in India and internationally. When I competed in the UK, I raced against men of various nationalities. Ultimately, it's all about skill. People believe what they see, not what you say," she noted.

