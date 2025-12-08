Football: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid look to avoid Champions League playoff round

Madrid, Dec 8 FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face pivotal Champions League matches on Tuesday as both Spanish clubs look to secure direct qualification for the knockout stages. Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt, with Camp Nou staging their first European match of the season after the club began the campaign playing at Montjuic.

Losses to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea, along with a 3-3 draw away to Club Brugge, have left Hansi Flick's side with little margin for error in the expanded 36-team league phase.

Barcelona sit 18th on seven points from five matches. A top-eight finish would secure automatic qualification, while anything less would force the team into a February playoff round. The Catalans are confident of collecting maximum points from their remaining fixtures against Frankfurt, Copenhagen, and Slavia Prague, though dropped points could prove costly.

The team's form has improved at the right moment. Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 at home last week before thumping Real Betis 5-3 away, conceding twice only after Flick rotated key players. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were rested at the weekend and are set to return, while Fermin Lopez is fit again to bolster midfield options. Frenkie de Jong could also start if Flick opts to move Eric Garcia into defense.

Atletico Madrid travel to PSV Eindhoven knowing that away results remain their major concern. Diego Simeone's side has lost both of their away Champions League matches this season, at Liverpool and Arsenal, despite maintaining a perfect home record.

Atletico are again without central defender Jose Gimenez, full-back Marcos Llorente, and winger Alex Baena. Midfielder Johnny Cardoso is expected to be available after missing Saturday's 1-0 loss to Athletic Club.

Barcelona did well on the weekend; it could have been difficult for them in the away clash with Real Betis, playing against an in-form rival that started the weekend fifth in La Liga and in excellent attacking form.

The omens weren't good for Hansi Flick's side when their flight to Seville was delayed by more than an hour due to fog, and when the action did get underway, Antony put Betis ahead after just five minutes.

The Estadio de la Cartuja was jumping, but it needed just seven minutes for Barcelona to change all that, with Torres finishing off a passing move and then hitting a volley to put his side ahead, and from there, Barcelona never looked back.

Barcelona impressed in midweek against Atletico Madrid, and this was another display to instil fear into its title rivals.

