Football: Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a pivotal La Liga clash

Barcelona (Spain), Dec 1 Old rivals FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to meet in a crucial match in the Spanish La Liga at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday. The match, along with Wednesday's contest between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, was moved forward from January because all four teams will compete in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next month.

Barcelona enter the game atop the table after a 3-1 home win over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. However, Hansi Flick's side was made to work hard by the Basque team, and Flick admitted they will need to improve against an Atletico Madrid team that now sits just three points behind in the standings.

Atletico enjoyed a more comfortable 2-0 home win over a limited Real Oviedo on Saturday, with two first-half goals from Alexander Sorloth. Coach Diego Simeone was able to conserve his players' energy in the second half with an eye on Tuesday's match, reports Xinhua.

A fit-again Raphinha made a significant difference for FC Barcelona against Alaves. His high work rate disrupted Alaves's buildup play, and the Brazilian provided assists for Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo to overturn Pablo Ibanez's early opening goal.

Atletico can vary their attacking options at Camp Nou, with Julian Alvarez certain to start after only appearing as a substitute against Oviedo.

Alvarez can link up with Antoine Griezmann, while Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez provide width. Sorloth, who has scored regularly in Barcelona in recent seasons, offers power and aerial threat from the substitutes' bench.

Tuesday also features several second-round matches in the Copa del Rey knockout competition. Deportivo Alaves would visit fifth-tier Portugalete. Osasuna travel to face fourth-tier Ebro, while Mallorca play at Numancia in Soria, one of Spain's coldest stadiums. Getafe head to the south of the Community of Madrid for a derby against fourth-tier Navalcarnero.

