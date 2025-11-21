Berlin, Nov 21 Bayern Munich are approaching the end of 2025 with eight matches remaining, including Saturday's Bundesliga game against Freiburg and the UEFA Champions League showdown against former England champions Arsenal next Wednesday.

The Bavarians are facing key contract extensions, the return of long-term injured players Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito, and a league record.

Japanese international Ito might get some playing time this weekend after an eight-month break due to a broken foot, while Canadian international Davies is slowly returning to regular training from a torn cruciate ligament.

Ito and Davies are expected to rejoin the team, possibly for a limited time. Coach Vincent Kompany announced a cautious return, emphasising that he is taking no risks, reports Xinhua.

This weekend, Bayern's negotiations with defender Dayot Upamecano, winger Serge Gnabry, and midfielder Leon Goretzka dominate the headlines.

Kompany required thoughtful actions as the team prepares for the Champions League's crunch time next spring.

Bayern seems to be in full force to secure a new contract for Upamecano. Recently, club president Herbert Hainer visited the training ground to confirm the club's strong interest and assess the player's intentions. "He is happy at our side, and I am optimistic we get things done," Hainer said.

Media reports mention several leading European clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, joining the race for the Frenchman, while FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Chelsea are said to have only minor chances.

With all 15 internationals returning from international action without injury, Kompany prepares for the restart.

Board member Uli Hoeness praised the coach's achievements, saying, "the team, the fans, we have fun."

"In past years, starting from the 1980s, everyone hoped the games would end quickly. Now we hope they will be played forever," he added.

In the Champions League 2025-26, Germany's most prominent club, Bayern Munich, have so far defeated Club Brugge 4-0 and beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in an away match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor