Football: Defender Carvajal's two-month absence with knee injury a big concern for Real Madrid

Madrid, Oct 28 Real Madrid's 2-1 win over FC Barcelona has come at a price, with the club losing defender and club captain Dani Carvajal to a knee injury, which is going to have an impact on their next few matches. The injury is likely to sideline the defender until the start of 2026.

Dani Carvajal is key player in the Real Madrid backline, has a calming effect on their team and his absence will be felt much in the next two months or so he will be absent.

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee joint," reported the Real Madrid official website, adding the defender would "now undergo an arthroscopy."

The new injury setback comes after the Spain international returned to action as a second-half substitute against Barcelona after missing a month with a muscle injury, reports Xinhua.

"A serious cruciate ligament injury has been confirmed. I will have to go through surgery and be out for a few months from the playing fields. I'm already looking forward to starting the recovery and returning like a beast. Thank you all very much for your messages. I feel very loved," Dani Carvajal wrote in a post on X from the hospital bed in Madrid on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Carvajal missed nearly all the 2024-25 season with a torn knee ligament, only returning to the field at the start of the current campaign to compete with new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right back spot in Xabi Alonso's side. Alexander-Arnold has also just returned from a muscle injury, with Alonso using Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde on the right of his side's defense.

Their archrivals, Barcelona, will also miss a key player in their next couple of matches. Midfielder Pedri has got a 10-day rest as he was sent off in the injury time of the season's first Clásico clash against Real Madrid on Sunday. Pedri will miss his side's next La Liga match against Elche due to suspension.

It's never good to be without a key player, especially one who has been the driving force in the team this season, but Pedri's suspension could actually be a blessing in disguise at the start of a packed fixture calendar.

The start of this season has been just as non-stop for Pedri, with 1,399 minutes in all competitions for Spain and FC Barcelona in 17 matches and without a rest.

Barcelona doesn't play in the Copa del Rey this week as it has qualified for the Spanish Supercup, so for once there is no midweek match.

Therefore, Pedri's suspension next weekend means his 18th appearance of the season will be against Club Brugge on November 5 in the Champions League, giving him a 10-day rest, which could be beneficial to his long-term fitness in the coming weeks.

