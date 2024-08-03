Football: Dortmund sign Brazil defender Yan Couto on loan from Man City

Dortmund, Aug 3 Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazil defender Yan Couto on loan until June 2025 from Manchester City on Saturday. "In the event that certain sporting criteria are fulfilled in the coming season, all parties have also agreed on a permanent transfer following the loan period," the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Couto, who made his debut for Brazil in October 2023 and has played four games for his country, spent the last two seasons on loan at La Liga side Girona. He established himself as one of the best full backs in Spain (59 La Liga games, 2 goals, 12 assists) as his club finished a surprising third in the 2023/24 season.

The 22-year-old travelled from Sao Paulo to Zurich on Friday and underwent a medical in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, where Borussia Dortmund are currently having their summer training camp. Couto will wear No.2 for BVB, and he trains with his new teammates for the first time on Saturday.

“For me, it’s a dream come true. Borussia Dortmund is a special club. Every child in Brazil knows how great this club is, knows the fans, and is fascinated by the Yellow Wall”, said Yan Couto.

He went on to say: “I can’t wait to wear the BVB shirt for the first time and experience the power and emotions in this brilliant stadium," Couto said.

Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director, said: “Yan Couto is a very exciting player. He gets up and down the wing, and he combines exceptional energy with intensity, technical finesse and dribbling skills. Yan is versatile, he loves 1-v-1s, he can hit accurate crosses and he’s very attack-minded. His development in Spain was remarkable, and yet he has lots of potential to go even further, which makes him exactly what we wanted for this position. We’re delighted that we were able to convince him to be part of our journey.”

After the signings of striker Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton, both from Stuttgart, and veteran Germany midfielder Pascal Gross, Couto is Dortmund's fourth major summer addition to their squad.

Dortmund will begin their campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on August 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor