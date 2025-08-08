Football: Ethan Nwaneri signs long-term deal with Arsenal

London, Aug 8 Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The highly talented attacking midfielder, who has been with the club since the age of eight, has committed his future to the club following his impressive rise through their Hale End Academy and into the first team.

Ethan made history when he became the youngest player to feature for Arsenal’s men’s first-team, at the same time becoming the youngest top-flight player in English football history aged 15 years and 181 days in 2022. And last season, the England under-21 international reached new levels.

He produced an exceptional first full campaign at senior level, making 37 appearances – 16 of them starts – and scoring nine goals. Ethan’s first two goals came against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup, and he added another, a spectacular effort from distance, at Preston North End in the next round, before netting his first Premier League goal against Nottingham Forest in November. In January,

Ethan became only the third player (after Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney) to score three Premier League goals before his 18th birthday, shortly before he opened his Champions League account at Girona.

Working alongside many academy coaches and colleagues, Ethan excelled and progressed rapidly through the youth age groups, making his England under-18 debut on his 18th birthday in May. He was then selected for the England squad, which won the European Under-21 Championship in June 2025.

“Signing this contract means everything to me. I see this as my first real season in men’s senior football, as part of the squad in the changing room. I'm so excited for what I can bring to the team. I want to help us win as much as possible and bring happiness and glory to the club. This is where I feel at home,” said Nwaneri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor