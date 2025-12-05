Football: FC Barcelona defender Eric Garcia signs new contract until 2031

Madrid (Spain), Dec 5 FC Barcelona on Friday announced that defender Eric Garcia has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2031. The new contract highlights the dedication of the player, who returned to the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 and has had to work very hard to earn his place in the starting XI.

Garcia made 50 league appearances in his first two seasons at the club, falling out of favour with former coach Xavi Hernandez and being loaned to Girona for the 2023-2024 campaign, where he became a first-team regular as Girona finished third in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League.

Hansi Flick's arrival at Barcelona in 2024 gave a new impulse to Garcia's Barcelona career, with his ability to cover at right back or in central defense also important, and Flick recognised Garcia's efforts in his Friday press conference.

"He's fantastic," said the coach. "He knows this club very well, and he deserves a new contract. He's very important in the dressing room and could be a captain in the future; he gives everything for this club."

"He's disciplined, looks after his teammates, and is a professional wherever he plays, at full-back, centre-back, or coming off the bench," commented Flick.

Garcia played 45 times in all competitions in the 2024-2025 season as Barcelona won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and he has played 20 times in the current campaign, with his last appearance in central midfield against Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old Garcia was born in Martorell, Spain, and spent his youth career at Barcelona (2008-2017) and Manchester City (2017-2018) before making his senior career debut at Manchester City (2018-21), earning 19 caps. He joined Barcelona in 2021 and was sent on loan to Girona, with which he played from 2023 to 2024.

García returned to Barcelona after his loan spell ended. On January 4 this year, he scored his first goal since rejoining the team in their 4–0 away victory over UD Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. A few days later on January 21, Garcia netted his maiden Champions League goal in a 5–4 away win over Benfica.

