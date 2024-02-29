Football: France's Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping, reports

New Delhi, Feb 29 World Cup winner and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years after failing a dope test, said a report.

Former general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Shaji Prabhakaran shared the news on X.

“Paul Pogba has been suspended from football for four years after a failed anti-doping test. Pogba was initially handed a provisional suspension by NADO (the Italian Anti-Doping Organisation) in September after the failed test, which followed his side Juventus's 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20,” he wrote.

The ban means that Pogba, who won the FIFA World Cup for France in 2018, could potentially be 33 by the time he can play again. Pogba's contract with his current employer Juventus is set to run until the summer of 2026 and he will now never play for the side again. His second stint with the Italian club has been a disaster, said another report in The Mirror.

More details awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor