Football: From Stuttgart's bench to Germany's front line, Woltemade's wild year goes on and on

Berlin (Germany), Nov 13 Nick Woltemade is in great spirits while wearing the German national team shirt - joking, smiling, and displaying sharp touches on the ball. A positive mood is nothing unusual for the 23-year-old. Taking things in stride has always been a trademark for the Newcastle United striker. "I love to do what I do, playing football," he said.

But even for his relaxed personality, the past year has been a whirlwind journey. It took him from the bench at VfB Stuttgart to a German Cup win in 2025, a call-up to the German national team, and a move to the Premier League.

"It's hard to believe what happened. I have difficulties processing it all - things I couldn't have imagined. It was a crazy year," Woltemade told reporters ahead of Germany's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg on Friday and Slovakia on Monday.

Unlike his German teammate Florian Wirtz, the tall forward's start in England has been an almost unqualified success. Six goals in 14 games for Newcastle mark an impressive beginning, reports Xinhua.

While his transition appears smooth, Woltemade said his progress is backed by relentless work.

"It is a challenge to join the Premier League," he said, also expressing support for Wirtz, who is facing a tougher adjustment at Liverpool. "Yes, you can see the goals, but there's more behind them. He's much more involved in the game than I am. I am sure this will improve."

Woltemade called for patience for Wirtz, who is facing criticism after 16 games without a goal. Goals, he added, always draw more attention than the hard work on the training ground.

"It takes a while to get used to a different kind of football in the Premier League," Woltemade said. "I am at the right spot three or four times and scored, but Flo is very active in the game, with many more contacts and actions."

The German striker detailed his efforts to improve through specialised training sessions focused on finishing and headers. "I see I can improve. For example, regarding headers, I am getting better. Somehow doors to a new level open," he said.

Woltemade reports completing two or three extra sessions each week focused on receiving all kinds of crosses in the box. His technical skill, he believes, increases his chances of reaching his goals.

With Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann missing Arsenal's Kai Havertz, Borussia Monchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst, and the injured Joshua Kimmich, Woltemade has emerged as a key option up front.

His strong start in England has helped him handle the growing expectations. "It gives you something to play for in the UK, in one of the best leagues in football," he said.

Scoring his first goal for Germany in October against Northern Ireland provided a major motivational boost. "It gave me confidence," he said. "It might have been one of the most important goals in my career."

