Football: Gareth Southgate suggests England will ‘be ready’ ahead of Euros

London, June 8 Despite the loss against Iceland (0-1) in their last friendly at the Wembley Stadium, England manager Gareth Southgate displayed signs of optimism with the Three Lions’ preparation ahead of Euros 2024.

"We'll be ready. Tonight hasn't gone as we would have hoped. I said to the players that not every day will go as you want and tonight was one of those,” said Southgate in the post match conference.

England will begin their campaign against Serbia on June 16 and Southgate will certainly have his task cut out ahead of him to get it right. Many fans are questioning the 53-year old’s tactics as he left out vastly experienced players in the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire out of the final 26-man squad.

"We had some very, very good chances which normally would be finished which could have given a different complexion to the game and affected the confidence of the opponent. But that might also have masked some flaws that were apparent tonight,” added the Englishman.

It was Southgate's English side which failed to win the Euros at the very same stadium back in 2020 after Italy triumphed on penalties. The half-time and full-time whistle both saw the side being booed for their on field performance.

"From my perspective, I've learned a lot from the game but no qualms with the supporters' reaction. To have the fans with you here obviously makes a massive difference but you have to give them enough goalmouth action, you have to play well enough, press and win the ball with intensity to keep them with you during the game and tonight we didn't do that so we have to accept the reaction as it was," he concluded.

