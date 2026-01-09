Berlin, Jan 9 The tight race for UEFA Champions League spots has triggered excitement among German fans. While Bayern Munich's 2026 national title appears secure with a nine-point lead, BVB, Leverkusen, Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt are relying on a strong start to make up ground in the Bundesliga.

The clash between Frankfurt and Dortmund will be followed by Leverkusen's delicate encounter against the 2025 German Cup winner VfB Stuttgart, a game that has gained particular attention in recent years.

Despite the 385-kilometre distance between the cities, Bayer midfielder Robert Andrich calls it an "explosive derby." Stuttgart's managing director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, talks about a longstanding rivalry. "Leverkusen isn't just another opponent. We always saw spectacular games."

Last-minute goals and nerve-wracking penalty shootouts shaped the highly physical clashes in the league, the German Cup, and the Supercup. Due to the prosperous development on both sides, "it feels very special," German international Andrich added, noting that similarities exist, reports Xinhua.

Stuttgart's rise is due to the effective work of coach Sebastian Hoeness, while Bayer's coach Kasper Hjulmand successfully led a difficult recovery after the sudden departure of his predecessor Erik Ten Hag, who left after only two months in charge last summer.

Hoeness, the son of former Bayern striker Dieter Hoeness, transformed Stuttgart from a struggling relegation team into a genuine title contender. "We have reached the point of a duel triggering outstanding emotions. No one wants to give an inch of space," Andrich said, while statistics speak in favour of Bayer, despite narrow outcomes.

Seven wins and five draws don't fully tell the story of games that always include a flood of yellow cards and goals.

While Leverkusen filled the gaps left by their former leader and Swiss international Granit Xhaka with Alejandro Grimaldo, several Africa Cup of Nations participants, such as Ibrahim Maza, Christian Kofane, and Eliesse Ben Seghir, will miss the German league "highlight game" this Saturday evening.

Stuttgart have recovered from the loss of several key players, including Newcastle's new signing Nick Woltemade, and remains hopeful that German international Deniz Undav will continue his goal-scoring.

