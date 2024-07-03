Football: India to take on Vietnam, and Lebanon in Tri-Nation friendly tournament in October

New Delhi, July 3 The senior Indian men's team will play a Tri-Nation friendly tournament in Vietnam during the October 2024 FIFA window. Apart from India and host Vietnam, the third team in the fray is Lebanon. Both Vietnam (116) and Lebanon (117) are placed ahead of India (124) in the latest FIFA rankings.

This will be the senior side’s first international appearance since their missed opportunity to go through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers having lost against Asian Champions Qatar in the final game of the second round of the qualifiers.

The senior men’s side is currently without a manager after the relations between former Head Coach Igor Stimac and the All India Federation soured after the senior team failed to qualify for the third stage of qualifying. That resulted in the Croatian’s contract being terminated by the sport's governing body ending a five-year tenure for Stimac.

It will be the dawn of a new era for Indian football when they take the field for the very first time with whoever is appointed the new head coach of the team as the search is underway. They will also be without all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri who played his final game for the national side in the 0-0 draw against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

Fixtures:

October 9: Vietnam vs India

October 12: India vs Lebanon

October 15: Vietnam vs Lebanon

