Berlin (Germany), June 11 With only a few days to go until the 2024 UEFA European Championships kick-off, team Germany's public training session on Tuesday turned into a party-like event. An enthusiastic atmosphere surrounded the pitch in the team's base camp in Herzogenaurach, as over 4,000 fans celebrated and enjoyed autographs and selfies.

Ahead of the tournament opener in Munich on June 14 against Scotland, anticipation has taken hold of the tournament host as cars and backyards are being decorated with German flags. Weather conditions are improving, and barbeques are being planned. "We all can't wait for the start. At home at my parent's place, the garden is covered with German shirts and flags," Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug reported, adding "that the teams' mood is on the highest level. We can get far, we can be part of a historical event."

Nothing less than the 2024 title is the team's goal, the 31-year-old added after his late arrival in the team camp due to his participation in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, reports Xinhua. "I was on the train from Hannover to Munich after visiting my parents. On the crowded train, I was part of a quiz run by a school class on a short vacation after their high school graduation," the forward said. "The mood was excellent, and optimism went through the sealing."

While coach Julian Nagelsmann is in the final preparations, former German national coach Joachim Loew called Germany a tournament favourite. "We can get very far, I am sure. I have the feeling, we cross the finish line, make it into the final, and win the thing," the former coach stated.

Loew said that Germany at least is on eye level with France and England, while Fullkrug reported a robust team spirit and determination ahead of the group encounters against Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.

While only Bayern winger Leroy Sane needs to catch up to reach the best shape, the 2014 World Champions squad feels on the way to creating a summer fairytale 2.0 like in 2006, when the entire country turned into a party zone. "We are well-equipped up front and enjoy various options as we can count on a robust and experienced defense," Fullkrug said.

The team quality is spreading hope to not gamble away the first game like Germany did at the FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022 aside from the 2021 European Championships. "It's a different team and a new coach, therefore comparisons don't make sense," the attacker added.

The country's fourth European title is realistic, he said, as "we enjoy a high class starting eleven aside from top class option from the bench."

Association sporting director and German striker legend Rudi Voeller spoke about "a marvelous event" ahead and "us delivering a great game against Scotland this Friday."

Underlaid by the fans' cheers, Voeller was happy about the intense training sessions dominated by fierce fights for the ball. To witness the duels of Fullkrug and 2024 Champions League winner Antonio Ruediger, both declared buddies, sometimes went beyond the usual game competition procedures. "We are full of energy," Fullkrug said with a smile running down his face.

