Football: Kerala Blasters sign winger Lalthanmawia in three-year deal

New Delhi, June 24 Kerala Blasters FC have signed R. Lalthanmawia on a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2027. The 22-year-old talent joins the Blasters from I-League side Aizawl FC.

Born in Mizoram, Lalthanmawia's football journey began with Aizawl FC’s U-14 team. His progression through the club’s youth ranks culminated in a breakthrough during the 2022/23 I-League season, where he immediately made an impact. Over 20 I-League matches, he scored three goals and provided five assists, showcasing his potential as a dynamic attacking player.

Lalthanmawia continued to impress in the 2023/24 season, adding two more goals and three assists in the I-League, bringing his total tally for Aizawl FC to five goals and eight assists in 42 appearances. His performances have not only made him a key player for Aizawl FC but also caught the attention of Kerala Blasters FC, who see great potential in the young winger.

Kerala Blasters FC's sporting director, Karolis Skinkys, expressed his excitement about the signing, stating, "Lalthanmawia is a young player who brings with him a great deal of talent and opens up more attacking options for the squad. He still has a lot of areas to improve but we saw potential in him and believe that he can do it."

The player himself is thrilled about the move. "I am very happy to be a part of a big club like Kerala Blasters FC. It is a massive opportunity for me, and I am grateful to the club’s management for showing faith in my ability. I will make sure to put in all my effort to contribute to the team’s success in every way possible over the upcoming season," Lalthanmawia said.

Lalthanmawia becomes the third domestic signing for Kerala Blasters FC this summer, following the arrivals of Som Kumar and Likmabam Rakesh. Lalthanmawia will join his new teammates in Thailand, where the Blasters squad will begin their preseason preparations on July 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor