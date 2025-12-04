Football: Muller family rallies as Thomas prepares for MLS Final clash with Messi

Berlin, Dec 4 Excitement is running high in Thomas Muller's family this week. While the 36-year-old has already collected 35 titles in his career, the chance to face Lionel Messi in Saturday's MLS Cup final between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps stands out as a special moment for his father, Gerhard.

The 70-year-old is flying from Munich to Miami with his younger son, Simon, determined not to miss the occasion.

Only Muller's wife, Lisa, will be absent as she competes at the Amadeus Horse Indoors dressage event in Salzburg. "She is in the middle of the dressage season, it doesn't make sense," Muller said, adding that TVs are set up at home so she and other relatives can follow along, reports Xinhua.

The family's excitement has rubbed off on Muller himself. The two-time UEFA Champions League winner and 2014 World Cup champion said few things compare to the thrill of going up against Messi. "Is there anything better than playing against the GOAT and beating him?" he said. "In the end, we play a team of great quality and not a single player."

Speaking to his social media followers, Muller reminded them that "the job is not done yet. One step is missing."

Inter Miami enter the final as the favourite, but the former Bayern Munich forward praised Vancouver's postseason grit. "Comebacks in extra time and successful penalty shootouts, we've been through a lot together. And confidence isn't just talk; we've built that in a strong way."

He said a bit of Bayern spirit travels with him. "It's all about the trophy. A semifinal is great, but not the final goal."

Muller credited Vancouver's quality and resilience across the field, stressing that mentality matters most. Since joining the club a few months ago, he has scored nine goals with four assists in 11 games.

He also said he is proud of how the Whitecaps have energised supporters. "In the ice hockey nation of Canada, you have to catch up as a football team."

With a 36th career title within reach and his family cheering from afar, Muller said he isn't driven by adding to his trophy count. "Of course, we will be fighting for the title, but first we want to play good football. Content comes before the result," he said, noting that his minor muscle issues should be healed before meeting Messi again.

History is on Muller's side, as he has won seven of eight meetings with the Argentine, including the 2014 World Cup final.

