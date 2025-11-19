Football: Options and talent put Spain among favourites for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Madrid, Nov 19 Although coach Luis de la Fuente wants to keep it lowkey, Spain will enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the sides to watch in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Spain went into their World Cup qualifying campaign as reigning European champions, having only lost to Portugal on penalties in the UEFA Nations League final.

La Roja breezed through qualification with five wins and one draw, after dominating the attack and showcasing some rock-solid defending.

What makes Spain's case for success next summer so strong is that the campaign has shown the depth of talent available to the coach. Lamine Yamal has attracted the headlines, but he wasn't available for the last four matches - and he wasn't missed, with Alex Baena and Ferran Torres accompanying Mikel Oyarzabal in attack, reports Xinhua.

Nico Williams and Pedri also missed out due to injury, and Fabian Ruiz, Yeremy Pino, and Fermin Lopez filled in without anyone noticing, with FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo an unused substitute.

Defenders Robin le Normand, Dean Huijsen, and Dani Carvajal were also injured, but Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente, and Aymeric Laporte were able replacements, while Pedro Porro once again showed he is an alternative to the ageing Carvajal at right-back, with his ability to deliver set-pieces an added bonus.

Back in the international fold after returning to Athletic Club, Laporte's experience alongside Cubarsi and Huijsen could be vital in the World Cup finals.

Given that they come at the end of an already exhausting season, World Cups are always draining affairs, with seven matches crammed into five weeks in which injury and suspension take their toll.

Next summer's World Cup will be longer than ever, with an extra round and thus a greater chance of picking up injuries, but De la Fuente has been able to bring players such as Baena, Laporte, Pino, and Fermin Lopez into his side.

Alternative options such as Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz, and Olmo are all able to play in midfield. This gives De la Fuente a huge advantage of being able to rotate his side in the group stage and then have strength in depth when injury and suspension may hit.

De la Fuente has shown himself to be loyal to his players and his style of play, and willing to promote from Spain's incredibly productive youth system.

His loyalty means that his core squad isn't likely to change much between now and next June, but the competition for a place in the starting 11 ensures none of his key players will be able to relax.

