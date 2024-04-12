Football: Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology for 2024-25 season

London, April 12 The Premier League announced on Friday that it will introduce a semi-automated system to decide on tight offside decisions for the 2024-25 season. The decision is aimed at ruling out any controversy over VAR calls, while also reducing the time needed to make a decision.

The semi-automated system gives a result in around 30 seconds, while VAR calls can take several minutes, frustrating players and also fans, who are often uninformed about what is happening.

Semi-automated technology was used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is already in use in Italy's Serie A. It will also be introduced in Spain's La Liga for the coming season, reports Xinhua.

"At a Premier League shareholders' meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of semi-automated offside technology."

"The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters," said the Premier League statement.

