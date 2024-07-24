Football: Real Madrid bid Nacho emotional farewell after 23 years at club

Madrid, July 24 Real Madrid played host to a tribute event for Nacho Fernández to mark his farewell. The club’s captain, the most decorated player in the club's history alongside Luka Modrić, said goodbye having lifted 26 trophies and made 364 appearances as a Madridista.

Nacho was joined by the president, Florentino Perez, who presented him with the club's brilliant gold insignia; honorary president José Martínez Pirri and several members of the Board of Directors. Also in attendance, among others, were: Carlo Ancelotti and teammates including Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Brahim, Lunin, Ceballos, Fran García and Vallejo, as well as club legends like Raúl, Arbeloa and Solari.

Following the broadcast of an emotional video looking back at images of Nacho's career, Florentino Pérez took the chance to say a few words.

“Today is a particularly emotional day for us Madridistas because one of the great players who has given everything to his boyhood club has decided to bring an exemplary spell to an end, leaving as a true Real Madrid legend.”

“Dear Nacho, the first thing I'd like to say to you, myself and on behalf of all Madridismo, is that we're enormously proud to have had you here for these 23 years. The Madridistas thank you because you have put your heart and soul into defending this crest. I want you to know how proud we feel of one of the most legendary academy graduates Real Madrid has ever had," said Perez at the event.

During the course of his career as a Madridista, Nacho played 364 games and won 26 trophies: 6 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Spanish Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups in Spain.

The 34-year-old defender announced earlier this month that he will play at Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

“You arrived at Real Madrid as a boy. It was 2001 and you were just 10 years old. Since then, you have played at every level of the Real Madrid academy and played a key role in one of the most significant winning periods in our history. It was hard to imagine that that young boy would go on to become one of the very few players in football history capable of matching a record held by one of our most mythical stars: Paco Gento and his 6 European Cups," added Perez

“And that's not all. That boy would also go on to lift the most trophies in Real Madrid history: 12 seasons in the first team, 26 titles. Throughout your time at Real Madrid, you have been an example of these values. You have always shown conduct and an attitude that those of us fortunate enough to see you grow up here at Real Madrid City, which has been your home for the majority of your life, will never forget," concluded the Real Madrid President.

President Florentino Perez presented Nacho with Real Madrid's brilliant gold insignia. The event concluded with a family photo alongside the 26 trophies the defender has won during his career at the club.

"I'd like to thank you all for being here on what is a unique, difficult and emotional day for me. I could spend hours recalling anecdotes and all the wonderful things that have happened to me here, but I'd rather focus on what you have given me, which is more than I will ever be able to repay. For 23 years, I have grown up at the best club in the world. It has shown me how to live life with a resolute determination. That is how I have defended this crest, in every moment of my life on the pitch and off it. This club is everything to me and my family," concluded Nacho.

