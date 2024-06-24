Football: Real Madrid’s Champions League hero Joselu to leave club amidst Saudi interest: Report

New Delhi, June 24 Despite recent rumours surrounding Real Madrid’s backup striker Joselu which stated that the Spanish forward will stay at the club, it seems as if the 34-year-old is on his way out of Madrid.

According to a report by Spanish outlet COPE, Real Madrid wanted to trigger the 1.5 million purchase option of Joselu but the striker has refused to stay at Santiago Bernabeu and will be looking for a new destination which might be in Saudi Arabia. The report also suggested that his next destination will be announced in the coming days.

It is expected that Joselu’s departure has something to do with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick as the player believes staying at the club may see him warm the bench for a majority of the season.

Joselu’s departure from Madrid would mark the end of what has been a fairytale journey for the lifelong fan of the Los Blancos. Joselu was a part of the side’s reserve squad and had left the club in 2012.

Despite not playing for the club he followed his passion and dedication towards the Madrid-based team as a fan and even attended the side’s 2021 Champions League final game which they won against Liverpool.

His dream moment arrived in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League against FC Bayern Munich when he scored two goals after being subbed in the 88th and 90+1 minutes and led the side to victory in dramatic fashion.

He played off the bench for the majority of the season and racked up 10 goals and two assists through the course of the La Liga season.

